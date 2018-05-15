Embassy move 'US plot to change region's major issue from Palestine to Iran'

TEHRAN, May 15 (MNA) – Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi, custodian and chairman of Astan Quds Razavi said Trump's move to relocate embassy to al-Quds aims at normalizing the relations between Arab governments with Israel and the to change the most important issue of the region from Palestine to the Islamic Republic.

The closing ceremony of the 6th International Conference of Independent Thinkers and Artists (New Horizon) was held Monday afternoon, in the presence of Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi, custodian and chairman of Astan Quds Razavi in Mashhad.

6th International New Horizons Conference, entitled "JERUSALEM/AL-QUDS, THE ETERNAL CAPITAL OF PALESTINE", wrapped up in Mashhad on Monday, attended by Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi, custodian and chairman of Astan Quds Razavi, academics, politicians, authors, journalists, activists, filmmakers, and media commentators from around the world, among them were former and current members of the European Union and the current member of the parliament of one of the European countries), former US army psychological operation officer, former CIA officer and a number of anti-war activists.

During the ceremony held on the day US officially recognized al-Quds as the capital of Israel by moving its Embassy from Tel Aviv to al-Quds, Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi delivered a speech condemning US and Israeli acts as a move to ignite fears of violence in the region.

"The Zionists and those who support them are destroying the rights of all human beings and those who believe in God, such as Christians, Muslims, Jews and all those who are righteous; they regard the issue of Palestine and the freedom of the al-Quds as their most important concern; today we have to see who and which movement is supporting Palestine and al-Quds, to know who is seeking justice in the world.

Raeisi underlined that "the criterion for justice in today world is what position a person, a group, a government or a country takes on the issue of Palestine; 70 years ago, the Zionist occupying regime began to violate the rights of the oppressed Palestinian people, and today, 5 million Palestinians are displaced and 71% of their land is seized; today Gaza, contrary to all UN resolutions, is occupied by the Zionist regime, too."

Referring to the recent decision of the President of the United States to transfer US embassy to Jerusalem, custodian and chairman of Astan Quds Razavi stated "Trump's move is a dangerous conspiracy and he wants to normalize the relations of the Arab governments with Israel. He added, "today Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman is pursuing policies of Arrogant in the region, and on this basis, the United States is trying to change the most important issue of the region from Palestine to the Islamic Republic."

US failure in embassy mover to Holy al-Quds is definite and inevitable, he noted, adding Muslim nation will not let this great oppression happen; the noble Palestinian nation will continue resistence and fight against Zionism more determined tan before; for years, Arrogance has tried many times to marginalize al-Quds issue, however, they have not succeeded and will never succeed do.

On the last day of the conference, foreign guests also visited Imam Reza's holy shrine to pay tribute to the 8th Shia Imam.

The three-day event kicked off on Saturday, hosting academics, politicians, authors, journalists, activists, filmmakers, and media commentators from around the world to discuss different viewpoints and show worldwide solidarity with Palestinian oppressed people.

The conference chairman is Nader Talebzadeh who is an Iranian iconic cultural figure, documentary filmmaker and director of controversial movie The Messiah (2007), and prestigious TV host.

New Horizon conference and festival is aimed at providing a platform where independent thinkers can gather together, feature their films and engage in debate and deliberation on various aspects of world and the reality of Hollywood.

