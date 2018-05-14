Rouhani reminds May of EU's limited time to save JCPOA

TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – In a phone conversation Sun. night, President Rouhani told British PM Theresa May that EU has limited time to guarantee Iran’s interests in JCPOA following Trump’s pullout from the agreement.

During a telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the survival of the 2015 nuclear deal is “possible” without the United States, but “impossible” without Iran’s interests being served.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran seeks ways to secure its national interests by staying committed to the JCPOA, but unfortunately, the other sides have not made a good impression of living up to their commitments,” he added.

Rouhani also referred to the role of the United Kingdom during the course of the nuclear talks since 2003 until the deal was struck as a win-win solution, and described the United States’ withdrawal from the JCPOA as “illegal, irresponsible and against Resolution 2231 of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).”

Stating that the European Union has a limited time to save the deal and guarantee Iran’s interests, the President added, “Iran’s interests in important issues related to the JCPOA such as selling oil, gas and petrochemicals, as well as banking relations and investment must be clearly determined and secured.”

He also noted the upcoming meeting of foreign ministers of Britain, France, Germany, Iran and European Union foreign policy chief on Tuesday at the EU Headquarters in Brussels, and expressed hope that the meeting would secure Tehran’s interests by saving the JCPOA.

The Iranian president then described the nuclear deal as very important for peace and security of the region, stressing that the US would be responsible for the consequences of anything that happens to the JCPOA.

He also referred to the significant role of the three European countries in saving the JCPOA and described Europe’s stances against US’ secondary sanctions a brave move that could maintain Europe’s position and global credit.

He then touched upon the situation in Yemen and expressed Iran’s readiness to cooperate with the UN and European countries to promote peace and security in the country; “the Yemen crisis does not have a military solution and it is everybody’s duty to help stop the killing of the innocent people of Yemen,” he said.

For her part, the British PM Theresa May appreciated Iran’s commitment to the JCPOA, saying “the ultimate goal of the European Union is to protect the JCPOA and we will do our best to cooperate with our European partners to save it and secure Iran’s interests.”

She also referred to the upcoming meeting of foreign ministers of the E3 and EU foreign policy chief with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran in Brussels, saying that European countries have prepared a set of suggestions to save the JCPOA and will present them during the meeting.

As the EU has announced in its statement, it considers Iran a committed and reliable partner, she said, adding, “therefore, it is very important that all parties to the deal make efforts to save it.”

