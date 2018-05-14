US, main cause of possible JCPOA termination

TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – Pulling out from JCPOA shows the lack of US’ commitment to the deal and if the deal falls apart, US is the main culprit, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told German ARD television channel in an interview on Monday.

The talks between Iran and European Union regarding the nuclear deal will kick off on Tuesday, he said, adding, “We await the guarantees offered by Europeans to safeguards Iran’s national interests.”

Describing lifting of sanctions and limiting Iran’s nuclear activities as the two foundations of the nuclear deal, he went on to say that if one of these tenets is damaged, the other cannot stay in place.

"The only reason for remaining in the deal is to protect the interests of Iranian people, and if this cannot be guaranteed there will be no justification to continue implementing the deal," the Iranian official highlighted.

Iran needs a comprehensive and adequate guarantee, the details of which will be discussed in the forthcoming talks, he added.

“We suppose that Europe wants to remain in JCPOA, however, whether it actually can remain in and support the deal or not is another issue and we hope to find the answer in the upcoming talks,” he said.

As far as there would be no problem regarding oil trade, banking transactions, insurance and international trades, Iran will remain in JCPOA, Araghchi added.

The Islamic Republic of Iran’s nuclear activities have always been peaceful and will remain such, he emphasized.

