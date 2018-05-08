Hezbollah’s victory in elections 'no' to US, Zionism

TEHRAN, May 08 (MNA) – The speaker of Iran’s Parliament congratulated Hezbollah on victory in Lebanese elections, saying the result of elections indicates Lebanese people's 'no' to the US and Zionism.

“Mr. Trump must know that the military and political pressures he is exercising has led the oppressed people of the region to voice their anger against his bullying and bluster,” Ali Larijani said on Tuesday before the parliament session started.

Larijani expressed his hope that other nations in the region such as Iraq and Tunisia will raise their voice against Trump’s actions in their upcoming elections.

At the end, the Iranian top legislator wished a better future for Labense people under the new leadership.

Unofficial results of Sunday's parliamentary elections in Lebanon show that Hezbollah, Amal and their allies have won majority of votes.

KI/4290666