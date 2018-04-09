Iran refuses to be sole party paying price for N-deal

TEHRAN, Apr. 09 (MNA) – Iran’s nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said Mon. that Tehran by no means will ever accept to be the only party to the JCPOA to pay the price for remaining committed to the agreement.

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Ali Akbar Salehi, addressed a conference marking the 12th National Day of Nuclear Technology on Monday, noting Iran’s growing cooperation and constructive interactions with other countries active in the field of nuclear safety, which became feasible under the implementation of the 2015 nuclear deal, dubbed JCPOA.

He also highlighted Iran’s full compliance with its nuclear-related commitments, citing the confirmation in all of IAEA’s ten reports issued since the nuclear deal came into effect.

Salehi went on to express dismay over lack of commitment by the US as one side to the nuclear agreement, saying that “the wall of distrust” is still obstructing constructive interactions between the sides.

“It is not acceptable to us by any means that the penalty for implementing this historic deal would only target one side while the other parties to the deal would continue to refuse fully implementing their commitments,” he added.

Salehi went on to stress that Iran would continue its full compliance with the agreement, provided that other sides to the deal do the same.

“If other sides decide to go the other way, the Islamic Republic of Iran would make necessary decisions to safeguard its national interests based on its foreign policy and directives from the senior decision-makers of the Islamic Establishment,” he added.

As the May deadline approaches for US President Trump to make a decision on extending the Iran nuclear deal, Salehi warned on Sunday that Tehran needs only four days to ramp up its uranium enrichment to 20% at Fordow plant if US quits the nuclear deal.

