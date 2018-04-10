AEOI expert delegation to set off to China tonight for nuclear seminar

TEHRAN, Apr. 10 (MNA) – An expert delegation from the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) will set off to China Tue. night to take part in a nuclear seminar on April 11, AEOI spokesman said.

AEOI spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said Tue. that the seminar focuses on Iran-China’s international cooperation on peaceful uses of nuclear energy, following the previous gatherings hosted by Brussels, Moscow and Isfahan.

According to Kamalvandi, delegates from the 5+1 countries will participate in the seminar hosted by the Chinese government, and go over different issues, including the outlook of nuclear international cooperation within the framework of JCPOA and the related Annex 3 of the deal.

The Iranian delegation comprises AEOI deputy for International, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Behrouz Kamalvandi along with China's Atomic Energy Organization deputy, and a high ranking official from the Chinese Foreign Ministry as well as the Iranian ambassador in this country.

The sides will offer presentations during the seminar's opening ceremony, he added. The seminar's programs also include a visit to the Chinese nuclear facilities by the Iranian engineers and scientists.

China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) is currently the consulting side to AEOI for the redesign and renovation of the heavy water and research reactor of Khondab in Central Iran.

MS/IRN82882404