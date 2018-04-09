US exit from nuclear deal violates compliance with intl. pacts

TEHRAN, Apr. 09 (MNA) – A member of the State Duma of Russia, Leonid Slutsky, said in a meeting with Iran’s Boroujerdi in Tehran that the US withdrawal from nuclear deal contravenes the principle of commitment to international treaties.

Leonid Slutsky, Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs of the State Duma of Russia, held a meeting with Chairman of Iran's Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, on Sunday in Tehran.

During the meeting, the Russian official lashed out at Washington’s stance on the landmark 2015 nuclear deal, adding “Russia stresses that all sides should implement their commitments under the nuclear deal, and believes that the US withdrawal from the agreement is against the principle of compliance with international commitments.”

He further added that Iran and Russia have ample opportunities to expand cooperation in the fields of agriculture, nuclear and energy.

Alaeddin Boroujerdi, for his part, stressed that cooperation between Iran and Russia on regional and international issues could help global security and sustainable stability.

He went on to criticize the policies and wrong measures adopted by the US President Donald Trump, adding “failure to respect international norms, violation of international commitments, and backing terrorist groups in the region will escalate insecurity and consolidate the continuation of crisis.”

MS/4266144