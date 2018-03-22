ICCIMA chairman calls for improving business environment

TEHRAN, Mar. 22 (MNA) – Chairman of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Gholam-Hossein Shafe’ei said that preconditions have been set to support Iranian products in the current year 1397 (started March 21, 2018).

He pointed to naming the current year after “supporting Iranian products” emphasized by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and said, “effective steps have been taken in the current year in order to improve business environment in the country significantly.”

Stability in macroeconomics and exchange rate is of the preconditions to support production and consumption of Iranian products, he stressed.

He once again pointed to naming the current year after “Supporting Iranian Products” and said, “it seems that competitiveness of Iranian products should be considered as one of the preconditions for all walks of life and policymakers in the country to back Iranian products. That is to say that Iranian goods can compete with similar foreign products in terms of quality and price.”

In this regard, production sector in the country should be equipped with the world’s most modern technology, he said, adding, “the technological gap created in the production sector between Iran and world in the recent years should be removed completely, so that Iranian products can compete with its similar foreign ones in terms of quality in particular.”

He pointed to the cost price of an Iranian products as a very important issue in the field of supporting Iranian product and said, “under such circumstances, it seems that improving business environment is the most important indicator in the current economic situation of the country, the issue of which should be taken into serious consideration.”

For this purpose, investors also should acquire the minimum trust and confidence from the future of Iran’s economy, he said, adding, “when a suitable way is created for investor, he or she can invest in the country with peace of mind. In this way, it can be said that the country has obtained a relative stable economy.”

Stability in macroeconomics and exchange rate is of the salient preconditions, he said, and called on all responsible officials to facilitate rules and regulations in this respect.

In the end, Chairman of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Gholam-Hossein Shafe’ei pointed to winning trust of consumers as one of the most important issues that should be taken into consideration by producers in order to support domestic production and said, “gaining satisfaction of customers has been turned into the first motto of foreign producers and relying upon quality of Iranian product and after-sales services are of the salient parameters that encourage domestic consumers to purchase Iranian-made product.”

MA/4256523