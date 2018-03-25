Iran, Pakistan poised for broadening mutual ties

TEHRAN, Mar. 25 (MNA) - Iranian and Pakistani economic activists expounded on the capacities for promoting trade and business activities between the two countries in the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2018).

As the two neighboring states, Iran and Pakistan share religious and cultural commonalities and officials of the two countries have made up their minds to increase exchange of trade volume up to $5 billion, the report added.

According to the latest statistics, export of Iranian products to neighboring Pakistan since the beginning of the past Iranian calendar year in 1396 up to Jan. 22, 2018 showed a considerable eight percent (8%) growth.

Morad Ne’mati Zargaran Iran’s Commercial Envoy to Pakistan put Iran’s total exports volume to Pakistan at $726 million, showing a considerable eight percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

As a country home to more than 200 million people, Pakistan can be export destination for Iranian products in various fields especially construction materials, tiles, ceramics and cement products, he maintained.

