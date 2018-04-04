Iran to participate in Pakistan National Book Fair

TEHRAN, Apr. 04 (MNA) – Islamic Republic of Iran has confirmed its participation in Pakistan’s four-day National Book Fair, starting in Islamabad from April 6.

Moreover, Turkey and China will also partake in this prestigious Book Fair in Pakistan.

Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH) Irfan Siddiqui made the above remark and said, “participation of Iran, Turkey and China in the National Book Fair is a welcoming sign. It will add more charm to the activity and enable the book enthusiasts to access Iranian books and gain knowledge about these friendly countries.”

Promotion of book-reading culture among citizens was a national responsibility and National Book Fair served as a catalyst to achieve this goal, he reiterated.

In conclusion, he said, “nations could only achieve past glorious status through promotion of book culture and knowledge in the society.”

