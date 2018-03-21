Pres. Rouhani felicitates Namibia on Independence Day

TEHRAN, Mar. 21 (MNA) – Iranian President Rouhani cabled a message of felicitation to the President of Namibia on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day on March 21.

In his message forwarded on Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated President Hage Geingob and the people of Namibia as they celebrate the anniversary of the Namibian Independence Day on March 21.

President Rouhani stressed strong support for mutual efforts between the two sides for further development of relations in fields of mutual interest and expansion of international cooperation.

He also prayed for the president’s continued health and success, as well as the nation’s felicity and prosperity.

