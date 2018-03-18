Iran needs to strengthen 'look-to-east' policy

TEHRAN, Mar. 18 (MNA) – In reaction to the new EU sanctions on Iran over its missile program, an Iranian senior MP says Iran should turn its focus toward East and its neighboring countries as the best option.

Three European countries including France, Britain, and Germany have reportedly proposed fresh sanctions on Iran over its missile program in order to keep the US President Donald Trump from withdrawing the nuclear deal between major powers and Iran.

Referring to those new EU sanctions, the chairman of the Iranian Parliament's Foreign Policy and National Security Committee Alaeddin Boroujerdi told Mehr News Agency (MNA) correspondent on Sunday that the Europeans’ action in doing so indicates their weakness against the Unites States’ pressures.

“Europe has always shown that, despite being a collection of 28 countries, it does not possess the ability to make critical decisions,” Boroujerdi pointed out.

the chairman of the Iranian Parliament's Foreign Policy and National Security Committee went on to say “if such a decision is to be made, it will surely have a profound effect on the relations between Iran and Europe.”

Boroujerdi stressed that the Foreign Ministry of Iran has to respond to the Europeans’ behavior, adding that Iran should turn further East and its neighbors and do great businesses with countries like Russia and China as ‘that is definitely the best option” Iran has.

