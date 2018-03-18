Russians living in Iran take part in presidential elections

TEHRAN, Mar. 18 (MNA) – Russian Embassy in Tehran announced on Sunday that about 150 Russian citizens living in Iran voted in the ongoing Russian presidential elections until midday.

According to a Russian official working for Russian Embassy in Tehran, voting began at 8 o'clock local time and will continue until 20:00 today at a polling station created in the Russian Embassy.

The Russian official added that as many as 150 Russian citizens living in Tehran, along with Russian tourists who are staying in Tehran during the election, cast their votes until midday.

He added “that number is expected to reach more than 200 people.”

Russian presidential elections are underway on Sunday with Vladimir Putin expected to win easily for the fourth term. Close to 109 million people are eligible to vote.

