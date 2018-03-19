New EU sanctions against Iran out of agenda

TEHRAN, Mar. 19 (MNA) – EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said Mon. that in ECFR meeting in Brussels today, they are going to discuss full implementation of the JCPOA, adding new EU sanctions against Iran is out of agenda of the meeting.

Before entering the European Council on Foreign Relation (ECFR) meeting in Brussels this morning, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said “we had a joint commission meeting on Friday, and I would inform the foreign ministers of the good results of that meeting.”

Mogherini was referring to a regular meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that took place in Vienna on Friday March 16, during which all participants had announced their continued adherence to JCPOA commitments.

In response to a question regarding some media claims that three major European countries have proposed new EU sanction against Iran over its missile program in order to persuade US President Donald Trump not to withdraw from the JCPOA, the EU foreign policy chief said that there are no EU proposals for further sanctions against Iran, and the focus of today's meeting is to continue the implementation of the JCPOA.

She also told reporters that the meeting will also discuss ways to maintain and fully implement it (the JCPOA).

Mogherini pointed out that the three European countries as well as Russia, China, the United States and Iran vowed their adherence to the deal in the Friday meeting.

