All participants at 8th meeting of Joint Commission vow to continue adherence to JCPOA

TEHRAN, Mar. 17 (MNA) – A regular meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) took place in Vienna on Friday during which all participants noted their continued adherence to JCPOA commitments.

According to the official website of the European Union External Action, a regular meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) took place in Vienna on 16 March 2018. This was the 8th meeting of the Joint Commission since JCPOA Implementation Day (16 January 2016). Under the terms of the JCPOA, the Joint Commission is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the nuclear deal. The Joint Commission was chaired, on behalf of EU High Representative Mogherini, by EEAS Secretary General Helga Schmid and was attended by the E3+3 (China, France, Germany, Russia, United Kingdom, United States) and Iran at the level of Political Directors/Deputy Foreign Ministers.

The meeting provided the opportunity to address the implementation of the JCPOA with regard to nuclear and sanctions-related commitments, as well as Procurement Channel matters. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) – the body charged with monitoring and verifying Iran's compliance with its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA and UN Security Council Resolution 2231 – has just issued its 10th report. The parties welcomed the fact that again the IAEA has confirmed Iran's continued adherence to these commitments.

Participants extensively reviewed the state of play as regards sanctions-lifting in the light of a meeting of the Working Group on the Implementation of Sanctions-Lifting, which was convened earlier in the week. Participants recalled the need for continued implementation of nuclear-related sanctions-lifting to allow for the effective realization of the benefits envisioned under the JCPOA, including notably as regards licences concerning commercial passenger aircraft. They recognized the continuing value of addressing any challenges in this regard in these fora.

The Joint Commission also discussed the implementation of Annex III of the JCPOA on civil-nuclear cooperation, and welcomed in this context the work done by a number of participants with Iran.

All participants noted their continued adherence to JCPOA commitments and stressed the need to ensure its effective implementation in all its parts in good faith and in a constructive atmosphere.

