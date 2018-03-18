Iran, Mauritania to boost coop. for drug production

TEHRAN, Mar. 18 (MNA) – Mauritanian Health Minister Kane Boubacar said, “I am proud to visit Iran to help promote cooperation level between the two countries of Iran and Mauritania in the health sector.”

Speaking on the sidelines of inking comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Iran and Mauritania in the health sector, he added, “I visited different healthcare and treatment sectors, Pasteur Institute of Iran and one of Iran’s leading pharmaceutical production companies, total of which indicates that salient achievements have been taken in Iran in the field of healthcare and treatment services.”

Iran healthcare and medical treatment centers observe requirements of international standards, he said, adding, “I was deeply influenced by salient progresses of the country in this field.”

There is a very good and strong relationship between academic centers and technology in the Islamic Republic of Iran in a way that knowledge-based companies in the field of health managed to take giant stride in this respect, the issue of which is appreciable.”

In conclusion, Mauritanian Health and Social Affairs minister added, “Iran and Mauritania will cooperate with each other jointly in various fields of health sector, the most important of which include training and educating manpower and manufacturing drug and medicine in Mauritania.”

