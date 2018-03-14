Austria ready to build more solar plants in Kerman: envoy

TEHRAN, Mar. 14 (MNA) – Austrian ambassador to Iran voiced his country’s readiness to build more solar power plants in Kerman province, southeast of Iran.

Austrian Ambassador to Iran Stefan Scholz made the comment on Tuesday during his tour of the first phase of a 1.2 MW solar power plant construction project currently underway in Rafsanjan’s industrial zone, Kerman province.

He added that the second phase of the project includes the construction of a 60 MW solar power plant within two years and with 55 million euros’ worth of investment.

Speaking to Mehr News earlier this month, Scholz said Austria's KPV Solar GmbH last year connected its first Iranian solar power station to the network. The 1.2 MW plant in Rafsanjan was planned and installed within six months, and announced plans to build further 6 solar parks with 10 MW each in the industrial zone within the next 12 months and finally upgrade them to 100MW.

“KPV Solar has created a joint venture with their Iranian company daughter with Kerman-based EPC. This model has already been replicated by companies from two other European countries,” he had said.

KPV Solar expects a return on invest within four to five years, he added.

The Austrian envoy also announced the construction of the most modern steel production line in Kerman in the near future.

The manager of the solar power plant project, Mohammad Ali Pouramiri, said the second phase will be completed in two years, and 50 percent of the project will come on stream by next year.

This is Iran’s third MW solar power plant to have all parts produced by Austria, and the only solar power plant in Iran built according to European standards.

Rafsanjan’s 1.2 MW solar plant project has gone underway with about $1.4 million worth of investment by the Iranian side and one billion euros by the Austrian side.

MS/IRN82861811