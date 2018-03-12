پارسی
Mon 12 March 2018
10-megawatt solar power plant opens in Qeshm Island
TEHRAN, Mar. 12 (MNA) – Iran opened a 10-megawatt solar power plant in Qeshm Island, the first photovoltaic power station on the Persian Gulf Island.
By: Asghar Besharati
2018-03-12 10:40
