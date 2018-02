TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – An official at Zarandieh Governorate Mohammad Ghanati said South Korea will invest in the construction of a solar power plant in Zarandieh county in Iran, the media reported.

A South Korean delegation visited the solar power plant site in Markazi province, Ghanati said, adding an area of 28 hectares has been allocated for the implementation of the project.

The South Korean side will finance $44 million, which amounts to 70 per cent of the total investment, and the Iranian side will undertake the rest, he said.

The power plant with a production capacity of 17 megawatts of electricity will be constructed in 15 months.

