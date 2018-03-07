Turkey, Iran responsible to save Syrian people: Pres. Rouhani

TEHRAN, Mar. 07 (MNA) – In a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Iranian President Rouhani reminded Mr. Erdogan of the heavy responsibility of Syria’s neighboring countries towards Syrian people.

“Developing banking relations is the key to developing economic relations between the two countries,” said Iranian President Hassan Rohani on Wednesday during a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Finalizing the details of how to use the local currencies of Iran and Turkey in bilateral deals is a serious move and a good piece of news for the nations of the both countries who have always sought deepening of Tehran-Ankara cooperation,” reassured Mr. Rouhani.

During this one-hour dialogue, the two presidents mulled over ways of further development of cooperation between Tehran and Ankara in bilateral, regional and international areas.

“Tehran is ready to broaden joint cooperation with Ankara in areas of security, law-enforcement, and border security,” said the Iranian head of state after urging for addressing concerns about security along the shared borderlines.

Touching upon deteriorating situation in eastern Ghouta of Syria, Mr. Rouhain reminded his Turkish counterpart of the heavy responsibility of Iran and Turkey as the two Muslim neighbors of Syria towards Syrian civilians and called for measures to prevent another humanitarian catastrophe to take place.

The president of Turkey, for his part, said in this telephone call that the plan of using the national currencies of Iran and Turkey in deals and trade is ready for implementation, saying that this take the economic relations between the two countries into a new stage.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan described the situation in the Eastern Ghouta as a tragedy and said, “We should concentrate all our efforts as two Muslim and large countries of the region, to put an end to this tragedy, with hand-in-hand joint efforts.”

He also expressed hope that these issues will be discussed at the Foreign Ministers' Meeting and the summit of the three countries of Iran, Russia and Turkey in Astana and Istanbul.

During the telephone call, the two presidents vowed to continue their consultations and joint efforts to end conflicts in Syria, and in particular in eastern Ghouta, and will issue necessary orders in this area.

