Iran to resolutely continue missile program

TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – Iran’s Armed Forces Spokesman says that no politician has the right to start dialogue on the country’s missile defense system with the foreigners, adding Iran will resolutely continue its missile program.

In reaction to some Western media reports claiming that Iran has started talking on its missile program with the Europeans, Brigadier General Massoud Jazayeri warned on Monday that Iran’s defense capabilities will continue to increase and "no one in Iran has the right to start talking the issue with foreigners."

"In today's conditions, when hegemonic regimes are threatening the Islamic Republic of Iran while they are conducting war crimes in the region, the armed forces have to promote defense capabilities in all fields, including missile systems,” the Armed Forces Spokesman was quoted as saying by the Public Relations Department of Iran’s Armed Forces.

