Iran’s Jaberi Ansari meets Russian, Turkish negotiators in Geneva ‎

TEHRAN, Mar. 07 (MNA) – Hossein Jaberi Ansari, a senior assistant to Iran’s foreign minister in political affairs, has held talks with the heads of Russian and Turkish delegations in Geneva over the Syrian crisis.

The Iranian top diplomat, who arrived in the Swiss city on Monday, also held negotiations with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura.

During the bilateral, trilateral, and quadrilateral meetings, which lasted from 10 am to 6 pm on Tuesday, the parties focused on the process of restoring peace and tranquility to Syria, and exchanged views on the results of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi as well as the forthcoming Astana Talks on Syria which is going to be held at the ministerial level between the three guarantor states.

The Iranian, Turkish, and Russian delegations and the UN special envoy for Syria further agreed that these quadrilateral talks continue to follow up on the outcome of the Astana Talks and the approvals of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi so as to consolidate the constructive link between the Astana and Geneva negotiations.

Meanwhile, Kazakh Foreign Ministry press service reported on Tuesday that foreign ministers of the guarantor states of the cessation of hostilities in Syria (Russia, Iran and Turkey) will gather on March 16 for the next Astana peace process.

During the talks, the participants plan to analyze the results reached over the first year of interaction on regulating the situation in Syria, as well as to establish further joint actions, the statement added.

It is noted that the meeting of the ministers in Astana is planned to be without the observers and Syrian sides, but Special Envoy of the UN Secretary General Staffan de Mistura will be invited to the meeting.

MS/PR