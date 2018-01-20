Iranian, Turkish rowing federations sign MoU

TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – On a visit to Turkey, the head of Iran’s canoeing and rowing federation signed a memorandum with his Turkish counterpart for more future cooperation.

The president of Iran’s Canoeing, Rowing, Sailing Federation Gholamreza Amini visited Turkey to meet with Turkish authorities, during which he signed a memorandum with the Turkish canoeing and rafting federation.

Gholamreza Amini held a meeting with Turkish Canoeing and Rafting Federation Alper Cavit and the two sides exchanged their ideas on future cooperation. The president of Iran’s federation also visited canoeing and kayaking facilities in Antalya.

On the final day of the visit, the heads of the two federations signed the memorandum of understanding on future cooperation.

