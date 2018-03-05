Iran indigenizes aircraft hydraulic systems

TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – Iranian experts in knowledge-based foundation managed to develop hydraulic systems for different aircraft which increases the safety factor in tourist helicopters.

Iranian researchers in the field of manufacturing hydraulic, pneumatic parts and equipment managed to design "commercialization of filtration system and control of hydraulic circuit based on international standards."

Reza Adibi, one of the researchers working on the project, said, “today, all choppers and planes take advantage of advanced hydraulic systems which can meet a major part of the aircraft needs."

Currently, this advanced hydraulic system is used in Iranian aviation industry, he said, adding, “preventing plane from crashing in different heights has been considered as one of the salient advantages of this system.”

Presently, this system is developped and mass-produced for different aircraft in Iran's aviation industry, he noted.

Two of the reserchers working on the project, Mohammad Hemmati and Reza Adibi, were nominated as top researchers in 31st International Khwarizmi Award (IKA). In this knowledge-based company, 20 scientific products have been manufactured in the field of accessories of aviation industry, including hydraulic filtration module of the chopper.

