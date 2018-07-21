  1. Economy
Iran dispatches two firefighting choppers to Iraq

TEHRAN, Jul. 21 (MNA) – Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) revealed the forwarding of two Iranian firefighting helicopters to Hawizeh Marshes based in neighboring Iraq.

Following the request of the Interior Ministry from CEO of Civil Aviation Organization (CAO), necessary coordination was made with Iraqi Aviation Organization in order to operate safe flight in airspace of the neighboring state.

Given the above issue, two helicopters each with  171-mile sprinkler (with 4000-lit. basket) were dispatched from Aerospace Center of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and Yas Air to Hawizeh Marshes.

Accordingly, there is a need for sustained flight due to the vast area of firing to extinguish the afflicted area.

