Amir-Abdollahian lauds Iraqi Shia, Sunni nomads’ role in war on ISIL

TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – Meeting with the chiefs of Sunni nomad tribes of Iraq, Iranian Parliament's General Director for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian praised Iraqi nomads for their stance against ISIL in the war on terror in Iraq.

“The role of Iraqi nomads in the war against terrorism was bold and positive and the Iraqi nomads, both Shias and Sunnis, had a deep effect on the trajectory of fighting terrorism, liberating Iraq from the claws of Takfirists, and improving the situation in Iraq,” said Iranian Parliament's General Director for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

The former Iranian deputy foreign minister made the remarks on Monday in Tehran during a meeting with the chiefs of Sunni nomad tribes of Iraq.

Laying emphasis on Iraq’s territorial integrity, Mr. Amir-Abdollahian asserted that the Islamic Republic of Iran supports all efforts in Iraq for preserving territorial integrity, stability, and national unity. “The Islamic Republic of Iran hopes that all parties and bodies support peace, stability, and unity in Iraq,” he underlined.

YNG/ 4237977