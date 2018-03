TEHRAN, Mar. 22 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament senior advisor for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Islamic Republic of Iran will defend its national security and also security of regional countries with full power.

He wrote in his Twitter account that Riyadh and Tel Aviv along with US government under Trump are thinking of creating new wave of crisis in the region.

Given the above issue, Islamic Republic of Iran, under its wise leadership, will defend its national security and also security of the regional countries authoritatively, Amir-Abdollahian concluded.

