Zarif says Iraq can connect KICRI participants

TEHRAN, Feb. 14 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zartif addressed the Kuwait International Conference for the Reconstruction of Iraq (KICRI) and called for cooperation of all countries within the opportunity created in Iraq.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zartif said, at the Kuwait International Conference for the Reconstruction of Iraq (KICRI), that all the international community is indebted to Iraq for what Iraq endured in fighting the spread of terrorism.

The Iranian top diplomat made the remarks while addressing the KICRI conference on Wednesday.

He also invited all the countries participant at the conference to grab the opportunity of reconstruction of Iraq to get closer.

Here comes the full text of Mr. Zarif’s address at the conference:

Mr. Chairman,

Distinguished participants,

Ladies and Gentlemen

The Islamic Republic of Iran is pleased to participate in the Kuwait International Conference for the Reconstruction of Iraq and wish to thank the Kuwaiti Government for hosting us.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is also pleased that we are celebrating the territorial defeat of Daesh and working together to help in rebuilding Iraq. Iran contributed to the fight against Daesh in Iraq and Syria and was the first responder, who helped stop Daesh from marching towards Erbil and Baghdad in July 2014. We are committed to respect Iraq’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity and will continue to work with the Iraqi people and government in defending them and in their quest for stability and prosperity.

While Iraq is rich in human and natural resources, the international community is indebted to Iraqi people as they paid an enormous price fighting in the frontline against violent extremists on behalf of the whole world. The international community’s assistance to the rebuilding of Iraqis not only a token of appreciation for the costly efforts the Iraqi people and government, but also an investment to prevent the resurgence of extremism.

Distinguished participants,

In the first rebuilding conference in Madrid in 2003, we promised and delivered in the field of providing gas and electricity to Iraq. We encouraged our private sector to continue working despite difficult security and financial conditions in that country. They are still ready to work in the energy and infrastructure sectors, providing material and knowhow. Providing vocational training, making our transit roads available to Iraq during and after reconstruction, working together with Iraq to revitalize our ports of Abadan, Khorramshahr and Basra, connecting the two countries’ railways through construction of Shalamcheh-Basra railroad, connecting our electricity networks, joint extraction of shared oil fields, increasing the capacity of oil and gas pipelines and many more are among projects that the Iranian government and private sector are prepared to take up.

Distinguished participants,

Iraq can serve as a bridge connecting those engaged in its rebuilding. Resisting the tendencies to turn Iraq into a venue for rivalry is imperative. We also recommend cooperation over competition in reconstruction efforts. The Iranian public and private sector are thus ready to work in partnership with their counterparts in Iraq.

It is imperative that all contributors to the reconstruction effort rise above narrow political agendas, geopolitical motives or preconditions, and focus on this enormous task, which will ultimately serve the interest of all seeking stability in the region and beyond.

Iran is eager to help the people and Government of Iraq in building a stable and prosperous country on our border. All responsible actors need to acknowledge Iraq’s political and cultural diversity, and strive to broaden national consensus as the major prerequisite for the success of reconstruction in Iraq. We are confident that the people of Iraq, having experienced decades of dictatorship, brutality and violence, are resolute to safeguard their democratic accomplishments and further enhance their national unity, inclusive governance and social cohesion.

Thank you

YNG/ PR