Iranians celebrate Nowruz in southern China

TEHRAN, Mar. 29 (MNA) – At a ceremony, held at the initiative of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Chinese city of Quanzhou, Nowruz festival was celebrated in the southern Chinese cities with Iranians residing there.

Thanks to efforts of Shirgholami, the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Quanzhou city of China, Nowruz was celebrated at a ceremony for Iranians and Farsi-speakers residing in the Chinese city.

The event was held at Jinjiang City Hall in Quanzhou City, Fujian province, China.

At the ceremony, held at the initiative of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Iranian diplomat referred to the role of Nowruz in building solidarity and strengthening the cultural and civilization of Iran, and on the efforts of the Iranian people living in southern China.

He reassured that the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Quanzhou will do its best to promote the status of the Iranians living in southern China.

YNG/4259767