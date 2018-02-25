Iran, Spain confer on expanding industrial coop.

TEHRAN, Feb. 25 (MNA) – Ways to expand industrial cooperation were discussed Sat. during a meeting between officials of Spanish Chamber of Commerce and the Industrial Development & Renovation Organization of Iran (IDRO).

During the meeting held on Saturday in Tehran, IDRO President Ali Araghchi discussed the various capacities and activities of his organization with the director of international affairs at the Spanish Chamber of Commerce, José Vicente González.

The Spanish official, for his part, briefed the Iranian side on different ways for expanding industrial cooperation and ways to invest in oil and gas, automobile manufacture, shipbuilding and training of industrial managers.

The two sides also reached an agreement to discuss opportunities for signing bilateral MoUs and find ways to facilitate investment and financing of projects.

According to the latest statistics published by Eurostat affiliated to the European Commission, Iran and EU’s volume of trade transactions has increased from 7.689 billion euros in 2015 to 13.744 billion euros in 2016. The report reveals France (1.350 billion euros) as the biggest importer of Iranian goods in 2016, followed by Italy (1.049 billion euros) and Spain (870 million euros).

