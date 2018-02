TEHRAN, Feb. 24 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has congratulated his Estonian counterpart Kersti Kaljulaid on Estonia's Independence Day on Saturday.

Rouhani expressed confidence that development of Iranian-Estonian relations in the spirit of good neighborliness and mutual respect is consistent with the core interests of the people of the two countries.

The Iranian president wished his counterpart and all Estonians happiness, well-being and all the best.

Independence Day (Eesti Vabariigi aastapäev) is a national holiday in Estonia marking the anniversary of the Estonian Declaration of Independence in 1918.

LR/4235122