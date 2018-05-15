Iran ready to cement ties with Estonia, Latvia

TEHRAN, May 15 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in separate meeting with newly-appointed ambassadors of Estonia and Latvia to Tehran has voiced his government’s readiness to expand cooperation with these two Baltic states.

Speaking in a meeting with the new non-resident Ambassador of Estonia to Tehran on Tuesday while receiving her letter of credence, President Hassan Rouhani noted the good potentials and opportunities in various commercial and economic sectors between the two sides.

There is no obstacle on the path of promoting friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries, he said, stressing the importance of further deepening of these relations in various scientific, cultural, economic and tourism fields.

Rouhani also referred to the United States' unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA and Europe's limited time to announce its clear stances, saying "Iran stays in the JCPOA as long as it can fully enjoy its benefits.”

"Unfortunately, today the US intends to illegally and illogically extend its internal laws to other parts of the world, and all countries, including the European Union should stand up to them," said the President.

The Estonian ambassador, for her part, emphasized her country's attempts, as a member to the EU, to protect the nuclear deal and keep it in place.

In a separate meeting with the new non-resident Ambassador of Latvia to Tehran, Pēteris Kārlis, on Tuesday, President Rouhani stressed the importance of cooperation between the private sectors of the two countries, especially chambers of commerce, to take the best advantage of potentials and opportunities for further development of ties.

The Latvian ambassador, for his part, said Latvia always considers itself indebted to the Iranian government and people for their support, stressing the importance of taking the best advantage of the existing potentials to promote cooperation and relations between the two countries.

