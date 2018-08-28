New anti-Iran plots of US to be foiled by popular participation

The Secretary of Iran's Expediency Council Mohsen Rezaei said that US is after posing new intimidating policies against the Iranian nation. “The new plots of US against our country will be defused by the participation of the masses of people.”

The official made the remarks late on Monday in Shahr-e Kord, the capital city of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province.

“The current situation in our country requires a popular uprising against US illegal intimidation and economic pressure against Iran,” reiterated the former commander-in-chief of the IRGC.

This is not the first time that the Iranian nation is grappling with US bullying behavior, he said. “All the powers who lost their access to illegitimate interests in Iran after the victory of the Islamic Revolution hatch different plots against our country in the past fort years,” underlined Mohsen Rezaei.

He described the new US pressures against Iran as the 3rd wave of measures against Iran and the Iranian nation after the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

“Following the victory of the Islamic Revolution the all four corners of the country was hit by assassination, chaos, anarchy and explosion for two or three years. But finally people’s participation resulted in establishment of full security,” he said.

“The enemies, for the second time, attacked on 5 provinces of the country and the 8-year war started. Once again the people’s participation resulted in liberating all provinces,” he continued.

He then asserted that now it is the third time that US is lining up against the Iranian nation but in another format. “US has started an economic war against the Iranian people,” he highlighted.

