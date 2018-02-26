Enemies after undermining Iran’s defense power

TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – Iran’s defense ministry says that the enemies never stop hatred and hostility towards Iran, adding that they are doing all they can to undermine Iran’s defense strength.

On a visit to Malek-Ashtar University of Technology in Tehran, Brigadier General Amir Hatami hailed the role that Malek-Ashtar University plays in the defense power of the country, adding “the country's defense industry needs to collaborate and interact more closely with scientific centers [like Malek-Ashtar university], therefore, the Ministry of Defense is ready to put its experiences and capabilities at the disposal of universities and industry.”

Hatami said that Malek Ashtar University of Technology can act as a bridge between university and the defense industry,” hoping that” we will witness significant advances in the field of industry.”

The minister of defense went on to refer to the hostilities and hatred of the arrogant powers towards the Iranian nation, saying “the aim of all these hostilities is to undermine and weaken the country's defense capabilities and the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

