Iranian cyclist wins first gold at Para Asian Track C’ships

TEHRAN, Feb. 17 (MNA) – Mehdi Mohammadi took Iran’s first gold medal at 7th edition of Para Asian Track Championships in Malaysia on Friday.

Iran has dispatched three cyclists including Mehdai Mohammadi, Alreza Ghasemi, and Bahram Soleimani to the competition, according to the Islamic Republic of Iran National Paralympics Committee (IRINPC).

Mehdi Mohammadi grabbed the gold medal at the individual stage, while the other two Iranian cyclists came sixth and seventh and failed to be among the first four cyclists.

The cyclists are scheduled to compete against their rivals at 1-kilometer and spirit pursuit events on Monday.

The 7th edition of Para Asian Track Championships began in the Malaysian capital city of Kuala Lumpur on Friday February 16, and will finish on February 20, 2018.

