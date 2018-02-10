Iranian cyclist wins bronze in 2018 Cycling C'ships in Myanmar

Arvin Moazzami came third to snatch the bronze medal in the Asian championships underway in Myanmar. He finished the 42-kilometer (26.1 miles) race in 50:52 in the men’s road race individual time trial. A cyclist from Hong Kong finished the line in 49:53 to clinch the gold medal at that category, indicating that the Iranian cyclist was almost 1 minute behind the winner.
The 2018 Asian Road and Para Cycling Championships is underway in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar on 6th-12th February 2018.
