Iranian cyclist wins bronze in 2018 Cycling C'ships in Myanmar

TEHRAN, Feb. 10 (MNA) – Iranian cyclist Arvin Moazzami has won a bronze medal in the men’s road race individual time trial at the 2018 Asian Road and Para Cycling Championships in Myanmar.

Arvin Moazzami came third to snatch the bronze medal in the Asian championships underway in Myanmar. He finished the 42-kilometer (26.1 miles) race in 50:52 in the men’s road race individual time trial. A cyclist from Hong Kong finished the line in 49:53 to clinch the gold medal at that category, indicating that the Iranian cyclist was almost 1 minute behind the winner.

The 2018 Asian Road and Para Cycling Championships is underway in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar on 6th-12th February 2018.

