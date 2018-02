TEHRAN, Feb. 05 (MNA) – Iranian athlete Mohammad Nedayi won Armenia's International Peace Cup 2018.

Nedayi, in -70 Kg weight class, grabbed the gold medal as he left behind rivals from Iraq, Armenia and Russia.

The event, International Peace Cup 2018, hosted some of 250 athletes from Iran, Armenia, Iraq, Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Uzbekistan and Georgia.

Islamic republic of Iran ranked first in the competitions, with 30 male and female representatives participating the event.

MM/IRN82820230