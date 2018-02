TEHRAN, Feb. 17 (MNA) –Iranian cyclist Arvin Moazzami has bagged a silver medal for the first time for Iran at scratch race in the Asian cycling competition.

The Iranian cyclist won the silver medal at the scratch race on the second day of the competitions. A Chinese cyclist took the gold medal at the event.

Last week, Arvin Moazzami won a bronze medal in the men’s road race individual time trial at the 2018 Asian Road and Para Cycling Championships in Myanmar.

The 7th edition of Para Asian Track Championships began in the Malaysian capital city of Kuala Lumpur on Friday February 16, and will finish on February 20, 2018.

