Lavrov, Pompeo discuss Syria by phone

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in statement on Saturday that Lavrov and Pompeo discussed during the call initiated by the US side the situation in Syria and means of cooperation to deliver humanitarian assistance.
SANA/MNA
MOSCOW, Jul. 22 (MNA) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed over phone cooperation in solving the crisis in Syria.
