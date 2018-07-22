  1. Politics
22 July 2018 - 09:17

Lavrov, Pompeo discuss Syria by phone

MOSCOW, Jul. 22 (MNA) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed over phone cooperation in solving the crisis in Syria.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in statement on Saturday that Lavrov and Pompeo discussed during the call initiated by the US side the situation in Syria and means of cooperation to deliver humanitarian assistance.

SANA/MNA

