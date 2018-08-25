Lavrov says efforts underway to eradicate terrorism in Syria

During a press conference with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Moscow on Friday, Lavrov said “We discussed international problems, focused on Syria, reviewed implementation of the agreements reached within the framework of the Astana format at the highest level, at the level of experts.”

Lavrov disclosed that the date of a meeting on Syria between presidents of Russia, Iran and Turkey due to be held in Tehran has been set and will be announced ‘very soon.’

Asked about the meeting’s agenda, Lavrov said that the “whole range of issues” are due to be discussed. “De-escalation issues are currently being resolved. We discussed the situation in Idleb, which is indeed multi-layered and intricate.”

Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization is attempting to retake Idleb again, Lavrov affirmed, underlining the importance of keeping civilians away from danger as ridding Idleb of terrorism gets underway.

SANA/MNA