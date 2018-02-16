Turkey proposes to station own, US troops in Syria's Manbij

TEHRAN, Feb. 16 (MNA) –Turkey has proposed to the United States that the YPG withdraw to east of the Euphrates river in Syria and that Turkish and US troops be stationed together in the country's Manbij area, a Turkish official said on Friday.

The proposal could mark a breakthrough in efforts to overcome the NATO allies' stark differences over Syria policy. Relations have recently neared a breaking point over US support for the YPG militia, seen as terrorists by Turkey reported Daily Sabah.



The official, who declined to be identified because the information had not been made public, said the United States was considering the proposal, which was made to US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson during his two-day visit to Ankara.



The United States did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Turkish proposal.



Tillerson arrived in Turkey on Thursday for two days of what officials have said would likely be uncomfortable discussions between the allies. He and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday had a "productive and open" discussion on improving ties, a US State Department spokesman traveling with Tillerson said.



