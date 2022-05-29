  1. Politics
May 29, 2022, 3:35 PM

Iraq capable of passing political dead-end: Al-Ameri

Iraq capable of passing political dead-end: Al-Ameri

TEHRAN, May 29 (MNA) – The leader of the al-Fatah bloc in the Iraqi parliament has expressed hope that Iraq is able to pass the ongoing political dead-end as soon as possible.

Hadi al-Ameri added that overcoming the current political crisis begins with dealing with the Shia affairs.

The unresolved presidential position is the major reason for the continuation of the political impasse, the prominent Iraqi politician noted.

Religious authority and wise people in Iraq stand up to any plot that targets the unity of the nation, he further noted.

Al-Ameri went on to say that passing the current phase and forming a new government requires the sacrifice of all political parties in the country.

AMK/5501545

News Code 187306
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/187306/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News