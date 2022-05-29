Iraq capable of passing political dead-end: Al-Ameri

Hadi al-Ameri added that overcoming the current political crisis begins with dealing with the Shia affairs.

The unresolved presidential position is the major reason for the continuation of the political impasse, the prominent Iraqi politician noted.

Religious authority and wise people in Iraq stand up to any plot that targets the unity of the nation, he further noted.

Al-Ameri went on to say that passing the current phase and forming a new government requires the sacrifice of all political parties in the country.

