Iran welcomes Iraq reconstruction conference in Kuwait

TEHRAN, Feb. 12 (MNA) – Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday that Iran will continue to support Iraq in post-ISIL era, adding Foreign Minister Zarif will fly to Kuwait to attend the ongoing Iraq reconstruction conference.

Referring to the importance of Iraq for Iran as a neighboring and friendly country, Bahram Ghasemi said that Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will attend the three-day Kuwait International Conference for Reconstruction of Iraq (KICRI) which kicked off today.

Foreign ministry spokesman added that Iran welcomes the conference in Kuwait and the international community's contribution to the process of reconstruction, and emphasizes the need for the honest and unconditional participation of the international community in the reconstruction of Iraq.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran do not hesitate to support the people and the Iraqi government,” Ghasemi pointed out.

The foreign ministry spokesman noted that Iran will continue to support Iraq in post-ISIL era as it did during the fight against the terrorist group.

Regarding the objectives of the conference, Ghasemi said that the purpose of the conference is to bring together various international resources to reconstruct Iraq, especially to rebuild war-stricken areas, and to eradicate the root cause of domestic violent conflicts, and to attract national and foreign investment.

