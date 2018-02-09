Pyeongchang organizing committee apologizes to Iran over gift ban

TEHRAN, Feb. 9 (MNA) – Organizers of the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games have written a letter to Iran to apologize over their earlier decision to deny gift Samsung phones to Iranian athletes.

According to the Public Relations Office of National Olympic Committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and through the efforts of the same Iranian body, the organizers of the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games in South Korea have sent a letter on Friday to formally apologize to Iran over their misconduct.

The letter which has been sent to Reza Salehi Amiri, the head of National Olympic Committee, by the head of the Pyeongchang organizing committee, Lee Hee-beom, has called for a joint friendly meeting with the Iran sports delegation to apologize "for the misunderstanding."

Earlier this week on Wednesday, the organizers of the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games annoucned that athletes from North Korea and Iran would not receive the special “Olympic edition” Galaxy Note 8 smartphones due to “United Nations sanctions.”

Following that announcement, Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned South Korean ambassador to express strong protest over the decision.

