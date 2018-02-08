Korean embassy rectifies 'unwise' decision over Olympic Samsung phones

TEHRAN, Feb. 8 (MNA) – The Korean embassy has issued a statement Thu. in response to the Olympic-edition Samsung phones dilemma, saying the 'unwise' decision was quickly rectified due to close cooperation between Iran and Korea.

The organizers of the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games annoucned Wednesday that athletes from North Korea and Iran won’t receive the special “Olympic edition” Galaxy Note 8 smartphones due to “United Nations sanctions.”

Following that announcement, Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned South Korean ambassador Wednesday night to express strong protest over the decision.

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea, in response, forwarded the official statement of the International OlympicsCommittee (IOC) regarding the issue of providing mobile phones on the occasionof the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018:

“The IOC will provide mobile phones to all athletes of all countries participating at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018. These phones contain essential logistical and competition information for the athletes. Regarding Iran, we can confirm that all participants will be able to keep the phones.”

"The Embassy of the Republic of Korea confirms that the unwise decision yesterday did come from neither the Korean government nor the Korean company in question," the statement issued by the Korean embassy reads.

"Due to the close cooperation between the Republic of Korea and Iran, such a regrettable decision was quickly rectified. The Korean government and the company in question are always deeply grateful to the Iranian people for their support and affection toward the Korean people, culture and products," the statement concludes.

