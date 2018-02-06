پارسی
العربية
اردو
کوردی
Türkçe
English
Mehrnews English
Tue 6 February 2018
×
Photo
Home
All News
Iran
World
Politics
Economy
Culture
Technology
Sports
Photo
Cartoon
Video
Opinion
Fajr Film Festival on 4th day
TEHRAN, Feb. 6 (MNA) – The 36th edition of the Fajr Film Festival is on its 4th day, with many cultural and cinematic figures in attendance.
By: Mohammadreza Abbasi
2018-02-06 13:35
Related News
36th Fajr Film Festival on 3rd day
Iran’s cinema produces largest number of films in region
Tags
Fajr Film Festival
Iranian Culture
Iranian Films Festival