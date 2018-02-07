پارسی
العربية
اردو
کوردی
Türkçe
English
Mehrnews English
Wed 7 February 2018
×
Photo
Home
All News
Iran
World
Politics
Economy
Culture
Technology
Sports
Photo
Cartoon
Video
Opinion
Fajr Film Festival on 5th day
TEHRAN, Feb. 7 (MNA) – The 36th edition of the Fajr Film Festival is on its 4th day, with many cultural and cinematic figures in attendance.
By: Haghdoust, Asgaripour
2018-02-07 09:57
Related News
Fajr Film Festival on 4th day
36th Fajr Film Festival on 3rd day
Tags
Fajr Film Festival
Iranian Art and Culture
Iranian Culture
Iranian Films