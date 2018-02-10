پارسی
Sat 10 February 2018
Fajr Film Festival on 8th day
TEHRAN, Feb. 10 (MNA) – The 36th edition of the Fajr Film Festival is on its 8th day, with many cultural and cinematic figures in attendance.
By: Haghdoust, Asgaripour
2018-02-10 09:04
