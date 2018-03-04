Projection, baseless claims no solution for Bahraini regime

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi rejected the claims made by Bahraini interior ministry against Iran.

“Projection, repeating thread-worn scenarios, and making baseless claims against others will not solve the problems of Bahraini regime with its citizens,” underlined Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi on Sunday.

His remarks came after Bahraini interior ministry announced on Saturday it had rounded up 116 members of an armed network established and supported by Iran, suspected of plotting attacks on Bahraini government officials and security forces. It is not new that the Bahraini government stages massive crack-downs and arrests based on claims that Iran has supported Bahraini citizens to uprise against the monarchy.

“We once again advise Bahraini officials to provide a forum for engagement and dialogue with their own people, rather than intensifying security and police measures,” said Mr. Ghasemi.

