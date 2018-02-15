Iran calls on regional leaders to beware of US self-fabricated threats

TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – Iran’s FM spokesman Ghasemi called on all regional leaders and people to stay alert in the face of Washington’s ‘profitable’ policy of fabricating threats aimed at destabilizing the Middle East.

In a statement on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi dismissed as “unfounded” and “misleading” the recent anti-Iran claims by the US director of national intelligence Dan Coats, saying “no country as much as Iran has made so much efforts and taken so many steps toward the promotion of stability and security in the Middle East.”

At the Senate Intelligence Committee’s annual hearing on “Worldwide Threats” on Tuesday, the US director of national intelligence named Russia, China, Iran and North Korea as posing the greatest cyber threats to US, and went on to accuse Iran of sponsoring state terrorism and being an “adversary” in the Middle East.

Ghasemi went on to add, “such remarks stem from the approach and policy of the US government to generate and promote false threats and terror in different parts of the world, particularly in the Middle East.”

“This is a profitable policy for Washington, and a destabilizing one for the world and the West [Asia],” Ghasemi said. “To understand and counter this policy requires foresight and vigilance on the part of all regional leaders and nations.”

